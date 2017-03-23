Ranchester officials discuss utility deposit refunds, TRVJPB

RANCHESTER — The Ranchester Town Council continued discussions about utility deposit refunds at its meeting Tuesday.

Mayor Peter Clark said the language in the ordinance needs clarification. He suggested the council consider offering deposit refunds after 18 months for property owners that are current with their accounts and have no delinquent payments. Non-property owners would receive a refund upon termination of services with the town.

Clark said 18 months allows a complete cycle, going through all seasons, so normal conditions can be determined, such as normal water usage that includes watering lawns in the summer.

The council will continue further discussion to find a solution for revising the ordinance.

In other business, Clark reported that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is requiring the Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board to ask for signed letters of commitment from those who want to hook up for natural gas, preferably by April 1. The USDA wants 80 residences and 30 businesses committed.

Clark said he thinks 80 committed residences should be doable. He said he counted everything the towns and schools have control of that can be converted right away and came up with 14 businesses.

Working from the natural gas project’s financial model, Clark said the connection fee for an 80-foot connection from the pipeline will cost $750 total. The TRVJPB will pay half and the homeowner will pay half. Anything more than 80-feet will be the homeowner’s responsibility at about $0.34 per foot.

Clark said requests will be mailed out by the end of the week, and the signed letters of commitment can be dropped off at the town hall or mailed back to the TRVJPB. He will discuss this matter further at the TRVJPB meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Dayton Town Hall.

In other business, councilors reviewed two quotes for stone veneer, similar to that on the information center, to go across the front of the town hall and wrap around both ends of the building.

Councilor Dennis Dunn said he is hesitant to tackle the project after looking over the budget. He said he would rather address the proposals after the budget is complete. The rest of the councilors agreed.

In addition, the Ranchester Town Council:

• passed an ordinance for restricting keeping livestock within the town of Ranchester on third and final reading.

• established three accounts at Cowboy State Bank for rental income, rental deposits and utility deposits and established Clark, clerk and treasurer Barbara Brackeen-Kepley, deputy clerk Kathie Stevens and councilor Jeffrey Barron as the signers for the accounts.

• approved purchase of a commercial grade headache rack for one of the town trucks for $200.

• scheduled another budget workshop for April 4 at 5:30 p.m.

• heard a report that Clark and Kepley will attend a liquor commission seminar in Sheridan regarding how Wyoming liquor laws have changed.

• heard a report that Chamber Coffee will be held at the Lazy R Campground March 29 at 8 a.m.

• heard a report that the Sheridan Senior Center will give presentations at the next couple of meetings for its annual request for funds. Ranchester has donated $6,000 in the past.

• heard a report that an indoor annual community yard sale hosted by Dayton Community Church will be held Friday and Saturday at the Ranchester Town Hall.

• approved bills.