Ranchester fills spots at mercantile, information center

RANCHESTER — Mayor Peter Clark confirmed during the Ranchester Town Council meeting Tuesday that all spaces in the information center and the mercantile are now leased.

The tenant for the information center, Wade Bastrom, will be moving a real estate operation into the space April 1. In addition, the floors in the mercantile are stained, sealed and ready for Shanna White to move This Joyful Home into the large space and Michelle Powers Maneval to set up a Sports Stop satellite store in the smaller space.

In new business, Clark proclaimed April 4, 2017, as National Service Recognition Day in response to a request from the Corporation for National and Community Service for the mayors and county commissioners to do so in support of community service efforts to engage citizens, improve lives and strengthen communities.

Clark said he worked for the Sheridan Senior Center as a Vista volunteer before becoming mayor. His work included putting together an employee handbook and a design to try to get more services out to the Tongue River Valley.

In old business, Clark looked into the Remind application for smartphones that Councilor Samantha Nixon proposed to aid with communicating incidents in town, such as the water line leak on Wondra Avenue.

The application will cost $4,000 per year. Clark said he feels it is too expensive, and noted that collecting phone numbers could be difficult. He said communicating through Facebook gets more results. Emergency numbers for the town are posted on the front door of town hall and flyers will be distributed around town.

In other business, Clark reported that he toured the natural gas pipeline route with Chad Rupe from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, who did an assessment for the USDA Rural Development loan applied for by the Tongue River Joint Powers Board.

In addition, the USDA is requiring the TRVJPB to capitalize $75,000 as contingency money to run the operation for a year. Clark is requesting each entity set aside $25,000 in their budgets. Councilors will have to look at fitting that amount in the budget for this coming fiscal year.

Clark said that he and clerk and treasurer Barbara Brackeen-Kepley will begin working on the budget process. A workshop will be scheduled so that the council can get started on the budget, which must be completed by June. Clark said he thinks it would be a good plan to budget low, perhaps 10 percent lower than this year.

In addition, the Ranchester Town Council:

• passed an ordinance for restricting the keeping of livestock within the town of Ranchester on second reading.

• approved a proposal from First Federal Bank and Trust for a letter of credit for the town’s funds deposited with that bank.

• approved a building permit offering a 10-foot setback on the western side of the house for fire chief Donnie Dobrenz to completely rebuild his home, which was built in 1923.

• heard a report that Clark attended the watershed meeting March 2, where Total Maximum Daily Load maps and the future of the Acme power plant were discussed.

• heard a report that work on the park behind town hall will begin this summer.

• heard a report that Clark is looking into improving the exterior of the town hall with brickwork and using different themes to differentiate the town hall from the library.

• heard a report that there were equipment failures at the sewer lagoon including a blower fan and a turbidity meter, which cost $2,200 and $2,900 respectively.

• heard a report that one filter media replacement at the water treatment plant is finished and the second will be postponed until next winter.

• heard a report that Second Chance Cat Shelter is having a free cat-only spay and neuter clinic at the fairground March 14.

• approved bills.