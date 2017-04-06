Ranchester discusses possible gymnastics center

RANCHESTER — The Ranchester Town Council discussed septic and leach field options for the possible construction of a gymnastics center in the Five Mile Subdivision, across from the Ranchester Community Church on Highway 14, at its meeting Tuesday.

Gymnastics instructor with the Tongue River Valley Community Center Carrie Raymond is considering purchasing the property, and requested the council’s opinion about the feasibility of either hooking on to the sewer main or constructing a leach field.

Councilor Jeffrey Barron suggested she contact the current owner to see if a percolation test could be done and find out how many gallons of water a center of similar use and design uses in order to estimate the feasibility of a leach field.

He said depending on the information obtained, she may be required to purchase all three lots to have enough room for a leach field to work. It may be cheaper to hook on to the sewer main, which is 500 feet away. Raymond said she would return with more information at the next council meeting April 18.

In other new business, councilors heard a report from public works supervisor Tracy Kepley regarding the annual Consumer Confidence Report he is required to fill out by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA conducted a sanitary survey of the town of Ranchester’s water system. The inspectors noted six significant deficiencies that do not meet new regulation requirements. The system was constructed under one set of rules, and those rules have changed, requiring upgrades to the system.

There are no violations dealing with contaminates, only structural upgrade requirements. Kepley and engineer Chris Johnson are waiting for a Department of Environmental Quality construction permit to complete the project.

In other business, councilors heard a report from Sen. Bruce Burns, R-Sheridan, regarding state revenue, education and local issues discussed at the recent legislative session.

Councilors also heard a recap from Rep. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, on the legislative session. He discussed several bills including those that examined public purpose investments, large wildlife habitat open space conservation projects, economic development funding, opiate overdose treatment, presumptive disability for firefighters, liquor license laws, transportation network companies and bark beetle program funding.

In addition, the Ranchester Town Council:

• heard a request from the Sheridan Senior Center for continued support for the nonprofit.

• heard a request from Tongue River Valley Community Center for continued support for the TRVCC.

• decided to continue discussion regarding revision of the utility deposit fees.

• approved a $50 gift supporting the Tongue River High School after-prom party.

• heard a report that the town replaced the drinking fountain in the information center that has never worked correctly.

• heard a report that Tongue River Veterinary Clinic is putting on a rabies clinic May 6. The town is issuing free dog tags.

• heard a report that the TRVCC is having a clean-up day to help seniors in the valley on April 22.

• heard a report that the town will have a clean-up day, perhaps in conjunction with the TRVCC efforts.

• heard a report that the Sheridan County Justice Department is requesting support.