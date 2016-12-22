Ranchester approves real estate operation for information center

RANCHESTER — Ranchester Town Council accepted a motion to proceed with negotiations to rent the information center to a real estate operation at its meeting Tuesday.

Wade Bastrom made a proposal to Ranchester to rent the information center as a real estate operation, and also operate the information center as part of his rental agreement.

Mayor Peter Clark has not written an agreement as of yet. He said he wanted to see what the council thought before proceeding. Clark also said that he has spoken with the town’s attorney to make sure that negotiations can proceed.

The information center was a gift to Ranchester from the state of Wyoming, and came with the obligation to use the building as an information center, engineer Chris Johnson said.

Because Bastrom is agreeing to operate the information center in addition to his real estate operation, the obligation would still be met.

According to Clark, the center is part of the economic development plan for the town of Ranchester, and can be used as an asset to save the town money. He said he will go through the negotiation process, and will come up with an agreement that he will bring back to the council for final review.

In other new business, the council approved the first reading to amend ordinance 218, which governs fees for sanitation services.

According to Clark, the ordinance allows the town to raise water and sewer fees up to 3 percent per year, but does not include language to include sanitation. The amendment adds sanitation to the statute and allows the town to automatically increase the rates if needed in order to break even, without having to amend the ordinance every time a change is needed.

The town had its annual audit and is behind on sanitation, or garbage, rates. Water, sewer and garbage are enterprise accounts, which have to be self-sustaining.

In addition, Clark proposed more rigorous collection fees on garbage can overflow. The town crew has the authority to write citations and charge for garbage that is not in a garbage can.

In other business, Johnson reported that more work is being completed on the water treatment plant tank. He obtained and submitted a Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality permit, and met with three contractors. He said he will build the header pipe out of high-density polyethylene pipe rather than threaded steel. The project is expected to be contracted and installed by the end of January. After that, work will begin on the second tank.

Most of the manifold has been removed, Johnson said, and the leaks have been found in the bottom of the tank. There was disagreement between the two contractors about whether to replace the floor or not. Johnson requested prices from both contractors. He said he thinks the HDPE will last longer, and is better because it is flexible.

In addition, the Ranchester Town Council:

• approved a decision for Clark to draw up a contract making a contribution of $200 in exchange for labor to put toward the purchase of an eagle statue for the front of Tongue River Elementary School. The labor will be provided by TRE through helping clean up the town of Ranchester in the spring.

• denied a proposal from Clark to devise a “dripping policy” to forgive 10 percent above the minimum water rate for the months of December through March so that residents can allow their faucets to drip and avoid freezing through those months. Heat tape is a good alternative for dripping faucets.

• heard a report from Clark that Ranchester will have to raise the garbage rates. He is looking at the costs on the garbage truck and is considering options to buy or lease a new or used truck. New garbage trucks start at $175,000 to $225,000.

• heard a report from Clark that Ranchester will have a traffic study done near the Hootin’ Owl, to determine if a crosswalk can be put in. Flashing warning lights may be a good option to consider depending on the study results.

• heard a report from Johnson that the sewer lagoon project has been on hold since the cold weather started, and that he is waiting for a liner to be delivered.

• heard a report from Clark that a decorative light fell off the south side of the information center, and is being replaced.