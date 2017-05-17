Ranchester approves 1st reading of liquor ordinance

SHERIDAN — Ranchester Town Council unanimously approved on first reading a liquor ordinance, but council members said they plan to review the ordinance with liquor dealers.

“It’s still subject to (be changed),” Mayor Peter Clark said.

Clark said he tried getting the ordinance in the hands of the liquor licensees as soon as he could for them to review, but only spoke to a few before the town council meeting Tuesday. Following the first reading, Clark said he plans to review the ordinance with local liquor dealers to ensure it works for everyone and does not impinge upon the local businesses.

The most difficult definition for the ordinance writers, which included Clark and the town attorney, was the aspect of dispensing areas, particularly in Buckhorn Groceries. New state law removes the definition of dispensing areas, giving cities the authority to redefine those dispensing areas.

“We’ve defined it as a licensing authority under our terms,” Clark said.

Children will still be allowed in the Buckhorn although it is an area that sells liquor.

Steamboat charges ahead

The Steamboat Trading Post’s construction moved faster than anticipated and owner Shanna White asked council to approve moving into phase two of the project, which includes creating a partition wall between the production and retail sides of her business.

White, originally from Colstrip, Montana, will rent a section of the town’s mercantile. Councilors initially asked White to enter into a five-year lease in exchange for the town providing additions to the space. In Tuesday’s meeting, however, the town and White agreed that a two-year lease was sufficient for the start of the business relationship, and after two years the lease could be reevaluated. Once the town completes the requested construction, White asked the council to approve a 24-hour alcohol permit for a grand opening event.

Money matters

The council unanimously approved the first reading of the fiscal year 2018 budget. The ordinance provides an annual appropriation bill for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018, totaling $1,354,096.61.

Council also approved 8 mills to be levied on taxable property within town limits through a general tax assessments resolution.

In other business:

• Clark said the town is currently pricing sheds to house tables and chairs used during the farmers market. The 10-by-12-foot shed suggested would cost $1,200.

• Connor Battlefield State Historic Site park and a side of Rotary Park are both closed due to flooding of the Tongue River.

• The Ranchester Fire Department approved the purchase of a crash truck used specifically for vehicle crashes.