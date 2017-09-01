Rams roll to opening week victory

BIG HORN — Early in the fourth quarter, the Big Horn Rams offense was stopped four consecutive times from the 1-yard line. Two plays later, they got a safety. Even when things went wrong, they went right.

The 2 points from that safety were the final ones of the night for Big Horn, as the Rams soundly defeated Rocky Mountain 44-14 at Big Horn High School.

Despite dominating the game, the Rams made plenty of mistakes throughout the night. They had three turnovers and six penalties in the first half but still were up 21-6 after two quarters.

Big Horn had a much cleaner second half, including an overwhelming third quarter where it outscored the Grizzlies 21-0.

The offensive line led the way all night for the Rams, who had 608 yards of total offense, 424 of which came on the ground.

“Our offensive and defensive line started to control the football game, and we thought they were capable of that,” Big Horn coach Michael McGuire said. “They’re a pretty veteran group, and they kind of just took the game over.”

The first eight minutes of the game belonged to junior Kade Eisele, who had two rushing touchdowns and an interception for good measure, putting Big Horn up 14-0 early.

The Grizzlies responded on the very next play with a 71-yard strike down the sideline to make it 14-6. Junior Seth Mullinax blocked the extra point, and that was as close as Rocky Mountain came all night.

Rocky Mountain was not afraid to throw it long, and the Rams’ opportunistic defense took advantage. Big Horn had four interceptions in the first half and five total.

Eisele had the first interception, then junior Kade VanDyken took over the secondary. VanDyken was a ballhawk all night, ending the game with four interceptions.

“They like to throw it deep, and I just knew that they kept throwing it to my side, and I just kept making plays,” VanDyken said. He credited the defensive line with getting pressure and forcing Rocky Mountain into some bad throws. “All of us were clicking on all units.”

Sophomore Quinn McCafferty had a bit of a shaky start in his first game at quarterback, but rebounded nicely. He started out 3 for 8 with an interception, then settled down. McCafferty went 4 for 4 during a second-quarter drive that ended with a 13-yard touchdown run by sophomore Will Pelissier, putting the Rams up 21-6. McCafferty ended the game with 184 yards passing and one touchdown, a 6-yard pass to VanDyken in the third quarter.

Eisele was having a stellar first half but tweaked his ankle with a few minutes left in the second quarter. He returned to action in the second half, but Pelissier took the majority of snaps at running back. McGuire was not overly concerned about Eisele’s ankle.

“He’s a tough little sucker, so he’ll be sore for a little while, but I think he’ll be fine,” McGuire said.

The Rams won by 30, but it easily could have been more. Eisele fumbled in Rocky Mountain territory in the second quarter, and McCafferty fumbled inside the Grizzlies’ ten-yard line a few minutes later.

McGuire said the penalties and turnovers were costly but he was proud of his team.

“You’re going to have some of that stuff in that first game, but I was really pleased with our effort,” McGuire said. “If we play that hard every week, we’re going to have a great chance.”