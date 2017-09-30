Rams pound Panthers 45-13

BIG HORN — Kade Eisele’s first quarter Friday night was far from ideal. He fumbled twice and missed an extra point and field goal. By the end of the third quarter, however, Eisele had more than made up for his earlier miscues.

Running behind a dominant offensive line all night, Eisele had nearly 200 yards rushing and two touchdowns in Big Horn’s 45-13 win over Wright.

The Rams’ offense was close to unstoppable for the first three quarters, when most of the starters came out of the game. Big Horn had seven scoring drives and close to 450 yards of total offense after three quarters. Using a balanced attack, Big Horn steadily took the Panther defense apart, beginning with an eight-play, 60-yard drive that ended with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Quinn McCafferty to Will Pelissier.

Pelissier lived in the end zone in the first half, scoring four of the team’s five touchdowns and giving Big Horn a 33-0 lead at halftime.

“It’s easy doing your job when you’re running behind a line like ours,” Pelissier said.

Pelissier appeared to be injured after diving for an incomplete pass in the end zone near the end of the first half, but returned in the second half. He said it was a brief case of whiplash, and that he felt fine after the game and will be ready to go next week.

The defensive line was terrific for the Rams as well, stuffing the Wright running game all night. The defense allowed less than 100 yards and recovered two fumbles in the first three quarters. Big Horn head coach Michael McGuire said he was extremely pleased with the defense’s effort, calling it the team’s best defensive performance of the season.

McGuire said the team played well on both sides of the field, and that he was continuing to see improvement from his players week to week.

Offensively, it was a nearly even split between rushing and passing, something McGuire said he liked seeing. McCafferty completed 20 of 30 attempts through the air, his most on the season, for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

Kyler Ostler had his best statistical game of the year, hauling in six passes for more than 70 yards. Kade VanDyken had a strong evening as well, with eight catches for 57 yards and a touchdown, a perfectly-executed 9-yard slant in the second quarter.

McGuire said the offense played well, but left some plays on the field. McCaffery missed a few throws that could have been touchdowns or big gains, and turned it over on downs near the end of the first half after four consecutive incompletions inside the Wright 25-yard line.

“I think those opportunities are going to be there for us in the future, and those are plays that to win the big ball games against really good teams we’re going to have to make,” McGuire said.

One of those really good teams in 1A is third-ranked Upton-Sundance, who hosts Big Horn next week. The Bobcats have a potent offensive attack, and will likely take advantage if the Rams are unable to convert some of their scoring chances.

The Big Horn margin for error will be significantly smaller next week. “We’re going to have to play really well to go over there and have a chance to beat them,” McGuire said. “We have to have a great week of practice. It’s a big week for us.”

FINAL

Big Horn…..12 21 12 0 — 45

Wright……..0 0 0 13 — 13