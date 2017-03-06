Rams falls in consolation finals

CASPER — The Big Horn Rams basketball team ended its season with a loss.

The Rams fell to Rocky Mountain 54-45 in the consolation finals Saturday during the 2A boys state tournament.

The Rams couldn’t put the ball in the hoop during Saturday’s contest. They shot just south of 30 percent from the field against Rocky Mountain and 3 for 22 (14 percent) from behind the arc.

Big Horn had some issues on the boards, as well.

“In this game, I felt we didn’t rebound well, and that limited some of the things we do well,” head coach Ryan Alley said.

Rocky Mountain grabbed a 32-26 lead at halftime and didn’t look back.

Colton Bates led scoring for the Rams in his final game with 15 points. Kade Eisele chipped in 7 points.

Big Horn finished its season with a 21-5 record, with two of those losses coming in the state tournament.

“Even though the end of the season didn’t end the way we planned, I was very proud of these young men,” Alley said.