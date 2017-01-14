Rams fall to Grizzlies in final seconds

BIG HORN — The Big Horn Rams basketball team had its share of bad luck on Friday the 13th.

The Rams took their second loss of the season in a heartbreaker against Rocky Mountain Friday night in a 65-59 contest.

The loss drops Big Horn to 7-2 on the season.

“We didn’t make a lot of shots we normally make, and we rushed a lot of shots,” head coach Ryan Alley said.

Colton Bates led the Rams with 23 points, followed by Wheaton Williams with 19.

At first, it looked as if Big Horn would coast to an easy victory. Using their athleticism, the Rams used a series of fast breaks and quick transition offense to put the Grizzlies on their heels.

Before the Grizzlies knew what hit them, Big Horn jumped to a double-digit lead midway through the first quarter.

But success was short lived. At the tail end of the quarter and going into the second, Rocky Mountain started to navigate its way through the Big Horn full-court press and got some easy baskets around the rim. The Grizzlies chipped into the Big Horn lead and trailed by 4 at the half.

“I probably made a bad coaching decision staying in the 2-3 (zone defense) in the second quarter as long as I did,” Alley said. “That’s a good team. We knew they were going to go on a run, and we just kind of lost some of that momentum.”

The tires continued to deflate late into the third period for Big Horn.

Rocky Mountain jumped all over Big Horn passes and shot lights out from the field, giving them 1-point lead in the quarter.

The Grizzlies continued their hot shooting in the final quarter. After four lead changes, Rocky Mountain went on a 9-1 run, leaving the Rams flustered on the court.

The Rams made one last push. Clutch free-throw shooting and field goals by Bates and Williams cut the lead back down to 2 with just under a minute left.

Big Horn called a timeout to set up its full-court press, but a Rocky Mountain player snuck past Big Horn’s defense and grabbed an easy layup to make it a two-score game. Big Horn was unable to score on its next possession, and Rocky Mountain extended the lead on a pair of free throws to put the game to rest.

A close loss is never an easy pill to swallow, but Alley said his team can learn from it.

“We have to learn to play for 32 minutes,” Alley said. “We had some stretches where we just didn’t have the energy. We just have to be more consistent.”

The Rams have one more game to go before they crack into the conference season. Saturday, they take on a familiar foe in Greybull. Big Horn took the first two games against the Buffaloes in December by scores of 61-41 and 66-63.

“We kind of know what they do; they know what we do,” Alley said. “It’s bound to be a tough battle.”

FINAL

Rocky Mountain……13 14 17 21 — 65

Big Horn……19 17 12 16 — 59

Scoring

Rocky Mountain — May 18, Davidson 14, Allred 10, Jewell 10, Price 6, Cole Simmons 5, Travis Simmons 2

Big Horn — Bates 23, Wheaton Williams 19, Eisele 6, Warder 5, Colton Williams 4, McCafferty 2