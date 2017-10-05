Rams face huge challenge at Upton-Sundance

BIG HORN — Number three. Number four. Two excellent teams who are almost mirror images of each other, fighting to maintain a key position in the race for the conference championship and number-one playoff seed. These are some of the stakes in Friday night’s game between Big Horn and Upton-Sundance.

The Rams come in with a 3-1 conference record and are 4-1 overall. The Patriots, meanwhile, are unbeaten at 3-0 in conference and 5-0 overall.

The matchup features two electric offenses and solid defenses. The Rams and Patriots are first and second in nearly every major offensive category, including turnover margin.

Big Horn leads 1A in points per game, averaging a shade under 40. Upton-Sundance is right there, putting up more than 37 points per outing. The Patriots are first in offensive yards per play, while the Rams are second.

The game also includes some of the best offensive players in the state. Quinn McCafferty and Clayton Louderback are two of the best quarterbacks in 1A. Each passer has completed close to 56 percent of his throws and tossed double-digit touchdowns already this season.

Three of the top four rushers in 1A are competing, as well. Big Horn’s Kade Eisele is first in yards per game; Dawson Butts from Upton-Sundance is third; and the Rams’ Will Pelissier is fourth.

Butts and Pelissier are also particularly adept at lining up wide or catching the ball out of the backfield. Kade VanDyken and Jayden Caylor are two of the state’s best receivers, each averaging more than 60 yards per game.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Patriots may have a slight edge, as they are second in points-per-game allowed and fourth in yards-per-play allowed and are giving up less than 10 points per contest.

Big Horn is fourth and fifth in those areas, respectively, allowing 14.4 points per game.

Lineman Seth Mullinax should help shore up some of the Rams’ defensive weaknesses. Last year’s All-State performer is returning to the field for Big Horn after missing the previous two games with a concussion. McGuire said the Rams are the healthiest they’ve been all year, which comes at an opportune time.

Upton-Sundance has yet to be seriously challenged this year. The Patriots’ closest game came last week against Southeast, which Upton-Sundance won relatively easily, 28-14. The Patriots have beaten two teams by 40 or more points.

Other than Big Horn’s 1-point loss three weeks ago to Pine Bluffs, the Rams have not been pushed in any game this year, either. Their four wins have an average margin of victory of 33 points

Big Horn head coach Michael McGuire said Upton-Sundance is a well-coached, complete team with no significant weaknesses. With the two teams so evenly matched, the game may come down to a few big plays. A turnover or missed extra point could be the difference between winning and losing.

McGuire knows the margin for error is small but said his team is practicing well and should be up to the challenge on the road.

“The last time we played a really high-caliber team, we didn’t play like we thought we were capable of,” McGuire said, noting the Pine Bluffs loss. “Our kids are excited to get that opportunity to go prove themselves again.”

The game kicks off at 6 p.m. at Sundance High School.