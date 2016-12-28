Raising Readers granted $2,000

SHERIDAN — The Herbert G. and Dorothy Zullig Foundation recently granted Raising Readers in Wyoming $2,000 to purchase books for distribution in Sheridan County.

Raising Readers in Wyoming encourages parents to read to their children by providing new books as part of their well child health care visits. This gift of $2,000 makes it possible for Raising Readers in Wyoming to distribute 400 books through medical offices in Sheridan.

“We would like to thank the directors of the Zullig Foundation for assisting us in our mission,” Raising Readers Executive Director Deb Carpenter-Nolting stated in a press release. “We rely on the generosity of others and are so grateful that the Zullig Foundation places an importance on literacy in Sheridan County.”

Raising Readers in Wyoming’s success depends on donations and volunteers.

If you are interested in volunteering or making a donation, contact Raising Readers at 673-1885 or raisingreaderswyo@gmail.com.

To learn more about the program or to donate online, see www.raisingreadersinwyoming.org.