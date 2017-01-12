WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Raise a pint to help raise a roof


SHERIDAN — The Black Tooth Brewing Company will host a pint night Jan. 17 from 5-9 p.m. to benefit Habitat for Humanities of the Eastern Bighorns.

During that time, $1 from each pint sold will be donated to the nonprofit.

The event will also include live music, food from WYO Thai, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.

The Black Tooth Brewing Company is located at 312 Broadway St.

