Raise a pint to help raise a roof

SHERIDAN — The Black Tooth Brewing Company will host a pint night Jan. 17 from 5-9 p.m. to benefit Habitat for Humanities of the Eastern Bighorns.

During that time, $1 from each pint sold will be donated to the nonprofit.

The event will also include live music, food from WYO Thai, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.

The Black Tooth Brewing Company is located at 312 Broadway St.