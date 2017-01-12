WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Raise a pint to help raise a roof
SHERIDAN — The Black Tooth Brewing Company will host a pint night Jan. 17 from 5-9 p.m. to benefit Habitat for Humanities of the Eastern Bighorns.
During that time, $1 from each pint sold will be donated to the nonprofit.
The event will also include live music, food from WYO Thai, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.
The Black Tooth Brewing Company is located at 312 Broadway St.
