Raise grazing fees to offset school deficit

Re: “Ranch-a-lator” lawmakers

It sounds as if Wyoming’s public schools are going to be short on funds this year. It should be noted that the state has three million acres of state land that is set aside to support education. These state lands are school sections.

That being the case, it would seem there is a simple solution to this problem. It costs ranchers $6.19 AUM (per cow per month) to graze state lands but to graze that same cow on private land in the state would cost $19.17. In other words, the state loses $13 on one cow per month that grazes on our state lands.

These state land grazing fees have been set by our state legislators and the state land board — many of both being either ranchers or connected to that industry. It is shameful that our “ranch-a-lator” legislators do not raise the price to graze our state land. After all, there is no difference in the forage.

So while our children and schools suffer, I see no effort or inclination on the part of our “ranch-a-lator” legislators to solve the shortfall by increasing the grazing fees on our state land even though it would go a long way toward decreasing the deficit our schools are now facing.

Also, much of our state public lands are not accessible to the public and these ranchers are selling our wildlife.

John Yeager

Sheridan