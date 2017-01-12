Rain or shine: Sanitation, recycling continues despite weather

SHERIDAN — With 11 inches of new snow accumulated this week in Sheridan, trash collection and recycling prove a little more difficult for both city crews and citizens.

During the Jan. 2 Sheridan City Council meeting, John Fafoutakis made a public comment about the Washington Park recycling center.

“I went there just before this Christmas blizzard, and before the blizzard, the conditions at the park were atrocious,” Fafoutakis said. “You had copious amounts mixed with copious amounts of mud and slush. It was very difficult too, I’m sure, for the trucks to come in to empty those recycling bins because many of them were overflowing.”

He asked the city council to work with officials to reopen facilities once available that featured pavement, making it easier to access in all types of weather.

“All the paved sites were shut down and what we have is this muddy, slushy mess at Washington Park, which will discourage people from recycling,” Fafoutakis said.

In speaking with the city’s solid waste and recycling coordinator, Darla Franklin, and sanitation and recycling supervisor, Paul Larson, other facilities with pavement remain open and available for citizens to utilize during adverse conditions. Two locations feature pavement, including 1261 Highland Ave. and the city’s recycling center at 1148 Kroe Lane. Franklin and the recycling crew continue to look into drop site options with pavement but struggled so far in old locations agreeing to host drop sites again.

“We’ve really, really tried, but we haven’t been able to get a different location for that drop site,” Franklin said of the Washington Park drop site. “It is heavily used, I know.”

In addition to recycling drop sites, the sanitation and recycling department continues its curbside recycling along with trash service. Sanitation workers appreciate cooperation with that service as well.

“When the weather turns snowy and wet, this adds moisture to our product which makes it more difficult to sort and process,” Larson wrote in an email. “Collection is also more difficult.”

Uncleared alleyways and streets prove most difficult for sanitation and recycling collectors in accessing the bins.

Complaints received by sanitation and recycling staff mainly regard missed cans, but observed holidays put a glitch in the regular schedule.

“We collect trash and recycling 364 days a year — the only day that the schedule changes is Christmas (including any observed holidays),” Larson said.

Sanitation and recycling provide several ways for citizens to stay informed of their specific collection dates.

“One way to stay updated is to use the Sheridan Recycles app,” Larson said. “You can also get the information on the city’s website at www.sheridanwy.net and click on ‘Trash and Recycling Collection.’ There is a free reminder service and a way for us to send out Service Alerts that will let you know about any changes to collection days or weather delays, etc.”

When determining whether an item is recyclable or not, refer to the Waste Wizard available on the city’s website as well.

“[The Waste Wizard] will tell you if something is recyclable or not, how to prepare it, or if it needs to be taken to the landfill,” Larson said. “The free reminders can be set up so that you can receive a phone call, a text message or an email.”

Larson reminded citizens to keep trash and recycling cans 3 feet from obstacles and clear snow around bins for carefree collection. Even when bad weather causes a slowdown in collection routes, Larson asked residents to have cans out by 6 a.m. on the scheduled day.

“Collection times could change, depending on circumstances sometimes out of our control,” Larson said. “We greatly appreciate your patience during bad weather.”