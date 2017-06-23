FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Raffle to benefit Dog and Cat Shelter

SHERIDAN — A raffle planned for the summer will benefit the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter.

The raffle includes drawings for three prizes. The first is a package of four Denver Broncos tickets to the game of your choice and a basket full of Bronco swag. The second prize includes four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup tickets at the track of your choice and M&M’S NASCAR swag. The third package of prizes includes a Weber Tailgate Q2200 barbecue with stand and an Igloo Max Cold Cooler O’Booze and barbecue necessities.

Tickets cost $10 apiece or three for $25. Tickets may be purchased at each of this summer’s Third Thursday Street Festivals, the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter or from a shelter board member.

The drawing for the prizes will take place Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Black Tooth Brewing Company.

For additional information contact the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter at 674-7694.

