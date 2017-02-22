Quick, easy beef stir-fry with spinach

BEEF STIR-FRY WITH SPINACH

Servings: makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 teaspoons dark sesame oil

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

2 teaspoons canola oil, divided

1 pound boneless sirloin steak, thinly sliced

1 pound packaged spinach

2 yellow bell peppers, thinly sliced

4 green onions, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, sesame oil, cornstarch and ginger until smooth; set aside. Heat wok or large skillet over medium-high until a drop of water sizzles in pan. Add 1 teaspoon canola oil; swirl to coat. Add steak and stir-fry 3 minutes or until browned. Transfer to plate. Microwave spinach on high (100 percent power) 2 to 3 minutes or until wilted. Heat remaining oil in same skillet over medium-high and swirl to coat. Add peppers, onions and garlic; stir-fry 3 minutes or until vegetables soften. Return steak to skillet. Stir soy sauce mixture and add to skillet. Stir-fry until sauce bubbles and thickens, about 1 more minute. Divide spinach among 4 plates; top with steak mixture and serve. (Adapted from “Weight Watchers New Complete Cookbook”; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2016.)

Per serving: 238 calories, 29 grams protein, 8 grams fat (32 percent calories from fat), 1.9 grams saturated fat, 12 grams carbohydrate, 58 milligrams cholesterol, 394 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

By Susan Nicholson

Andrews McMeel Syndication