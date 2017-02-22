WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Quick, easy beef stir-fry with spinach
Servings: makes 4 servings
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: less than 15 minutes
INGREDIENTS
2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
2 teaspoons dark sesame oil
2 teaspoons cornstarch
1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
2 teaspoons canola oil, divided
1 pound boneless sirloin steak, thinly sliced
1 pound packaged spinach
2 yellow bell peppers, thinly sliced
4 green onions, thinly sliced
2 cloves garlic, minced
In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, sesame oil, cornstarch and ginger until smooth; set aside. Heat wok or large skillet over medium-high until a drop of water sizzles in pan. Add 1 teaspoon canola oil; swirl to coat. Add steak and stir-fry 3 minutes or until browned. Transfer to plate. Microwave spinach on high (100 percent power) 2 to 3 minutes or until wilted. Heat remaining oil in same skillet over medium-high and swirl to coat. Add peppers, onions and garlic; stir-fry 3 minutes or until vegetables soften. Return steak to skillet. Stir soy sauce mixture and add to skillet. Stir-fry until sauce bubbles and thickens, about 1 more minute. Divide spinach among 4 plates; top with steak mixture and serve. (Adapted from “Weight Watchers New Complete Cookbook”; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2016.)
Per serving: 238 calories, 29 grams protein, 8 grams fat (32 percent calories from fat), 1.9 grams saturated fat, 12 grams carbohydrate, 58 milligrams cholesterol, 394 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.
Carb count: 1.
