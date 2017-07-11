Queen to combat: Lewis represents rodeo royalty, military

SHERIDAN — While the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Wranglers conditioned their horses in early June in preparation for the big event this week, rodeo queen candidate Jackie Lewis instead completed a two-week military training for the Wyoming Army National Guard.

“For those two weeks it was rough because I couldn’t be there and I knew my horse was sitting in the pasture getting heavier and fatter and out of shape,” Lewis said.

Lewis served as Senior Princess for the 2014 Sheridan WYO Rodeo and is currently competing for the 2018 Sheridan WYO Rodeo Queen crown. In the midst of modeling western wear and curling her hair, Lewis remains an active member of the local National Guard.

“I swore into the Wyoming National Guard (in 2013) and that’s also when I competed for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Senior Princess. I got the title then,” Lewis said. “During my reign, I went off to basic for five months in South Carolina and was gone for five months doing my military training and then came back and continued my reign as senior princess.”

Lewis said the year of her reign was a lot more hectic because of her five-month absence.

“There was nothing I could do about it,” Lewis said. “This one’s going to be a lot more relaxing, a lot more calm and easier to balance.”

Lewis currently works at Sheridan Memorial Hospital in the guest services department. Her dedication to helping others shines through her employment, active duty status with the National Guard and second run in the royalty circuit.

“She enjoys helping the patients and helping soothe their fears,” royalty board president Kerri Parr said of Lewis on Monday.

Lewis balances the two duties well and considers the opportunity to potentially serve as rodeo queen a privilege.

“It’s a special privilege because of me being in the military,” Lewis said. “It is something that I represent and something that I care very much about. I’m very passionate about it so the fact that it is the ‘Star-Spangled (Rodeo)’ is really home feeling for me.”

Lewis will wear her military uniform Friday for Patriot Night at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.

Working as an ambassador for both the Wyoming Army National Guard and Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty comes naturally to Lewis.

“It’s a balancing process, but it is something that isn’t as complicated as most people see,” Lewis said.

Lewis said the military understands her duties as former royalty and current royalty candidate.

“It can be sometimes troubling, but the military is also very understanding and they’ll let me have some days off to represent them in this association, because I do represent them as an ambassador when I wear my uniform out at the rodeo,” Lewis said.

Her greatest passion is representing the rodeo itself as an organization and sport derived from an occupation.

“When you have a steer running off, you’re going to rope it and you’re going to trip it because that’s how you’re going to be able to get it done and doctored,” Lewis said.

“The way we brought a job, our agriculture, our ranching ways into the sport of rodeo is something, as a rodeo queen, I would love to represent.”

The royalty crew likes to emphasize the fact that Lewis is also a soldier, but she remains humble in her duties to serve her country.

“I’m a soldier, that’s all it is,” Lewis said. “I’m just here to do everything I can to help everybody else.”