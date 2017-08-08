Q&A: Meet Greenhouse Living for Sheridan’s new director

SHERIDAN — Dee Strauss recently joined Green House Living for Sheridan as the organization’s director.

Most recently, Strauss managed Kindred Transitional Care & Rehabilitation Park Place, a 189-bed long-term-care facility in Great Falls, Montana. Prior to that, Strauss managed both small and large long-term-care facilities in Montana and Indiana. Her background includes five years as a health facility surveyor for the state of Montana. inspecting nursing homes, hospitals, home health agencies and rural health clinics for compliance with state and federal regulations.

She was also on the Montana Health Care Association Board of Directors.

Strauss received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and a master’s in health care administration from Montana State University-Billings.

“I love this senior population,” Strauss said about working with the elders. “Coming from a traditional nursing home background, it has been my dream to manage an operation such as Green House Living, which is state of the art in long-term care. I am looking forward to being a part of the Sheridan community.”

Green House Living will host a meet and greet for Strauss Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. on the porch of Whitney Cottage. All are welcome to stop by for some refreshments and take the time to meet Dee.

The Sheridan Press recently caught up with Strauss for a question and answer session.

Sheridan Press: What about the Greenhouse in Sheridan drew you to the job?

Strauss: Green House Living for Sheridan represents cutting-edge long-term care, and I am passionate about providing the best care possible to the senior population. I have managed traditional nursing homes my entire career, but it has always been my dream to work in a Green House environment.

It is a bonus that Green House Living happens to be in Sheridan — my husband and I have always loved this area.

SP: You’ve been here a month or two — what have you noticed about the facility that makes it special? What do you hope to improve on or enhance?

Strauss: Green House Living for Sheridan is made up of four homes with 12 elders each. Our core values are to provide a meaningful life for the elder with an empowered staff in a real home. My first weeks here in Sheridan, I have been doing a lot of listening to the staff, elders and their families as I have much to learn. My predecessor left us in good shape, and I am looking forward to leading Green House in its next chapter.

SP: How many residents does the Green House now have? How many employees?

Strauss: Green House Living is at full capacity with 48 residents and employs 86.

SP: Do you predict additional growth in the facility in the future?

Strauss: Yes, we are looking at a plan that includes expansion in the next couple of years.