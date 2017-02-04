Puppy love: SPD adds drug dogs to force

SHERIDAN — Two new, slightly furrier members of the Sheridan Police Department will officially join the ranks this month. Colt and Charlie, two drug detection dogs, joined patrol officers Jon Snoozy and Cpl. Karla Rogers in December. The two canines hailed originally from Ireland through a company called Make Your Canine where they completed a bulk of their training. The two then headed to California to complete training.

Initial training

The last drug detection dog retired and the K9 officer moved to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, leaving the drug dog program open for a while. Rogers, with help from Sgt. Dan Keller, spent three years researching the best way to develop the program from the ground up.

“It takes a lot of time and a lot of money and a lot of dedication to get a program like that back up and running once you don’t have the foundation,” Rogers said.

Upon arriving in Sheridan, the K9 officers completed an extensive 10-day training with the dogs.

“The dogs are trained when they come to us,” Snoozy said. “(Now) they’re trained for marijuana, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, and then that 10-day training is essentially a hands-on course to get acquainted with the dog, how to run the dog and how to train the dog.”

The dogs came to SPD trained to detect three drugs and the K9 officers added marijuana to their list. The officers complete at least 16 hours of training per month with Colt and Charlie to maintain top-notch work. Rogers said the K9 team prefers completing training together through blind trainings. She sets up training materials for Snoozy and Colt, and Snoozy will set up scenarios for Rogers and Charlie to work through.

Working dogs

Although the K9 officers take the dogs home with them, they are not treated like their pet dogs at home. Snoozy owns a German shepherd and Rogers owns a mixed-breed dog, both pets of their own. The lives of the working and pet dogs look different, serving different purposes for their owners.

“It’s a little bit different than a pet because he’s not a pet,” Rogers said. “There’s a balance between wanting him to be able to relax and be off duty in a manner of speaking, but at the same time I don’t treat him like he is my pet at home.”

Rogers completes basic canine care but never conducts work training at home or in areas of the department where Charlie does not need to work.

“It’s important for him to understand that his reward is going to work every single day. Getting to go to work, getting to go out and hunt and making sure that that hunt drive stays really, really high,” Rogers said.

She will occasionally burn off energy with Charlie but keeps playtime shorter than what a pet dog typically experiences.

“He’s pretty isolated at the house. Maybe 10 or 15 minutes at a time, no more than twice a day, he’ll go (play in the backyard),” Rogers said.

Other than that, he remains in the kennel so he knows that when he leaves the kennel, it is time to work.

“He has one purpose, and that’s to go out and hunt and search and search for odors,” Rogers said.

Fulfilling a purpose

“I’ve had a couple people tell me that it seems kind of mean or cruel to keep a dog that sequestered, but what the dog doesn’t know he doesn’t care about,” Rogers said.

The life of a non-working dog includes long walks, constant playtime and an unstructured lifestyle.

“He’s never experienced that, so he doesn’t know that that exists,” Rogers said. “The only thing he cares about is ‘I’ve got my food and water, I have a comfortable bed to sleep in and all I want to do is get in the car and go to work.”

Both Colt and Charlie thrive on the hunt. Both dogs will go until they pass out, so teaching them to relax remains on the K9 officer’s training list.

“On my days off, he’ll get out of the kennel and sit and wait by the front door because he assumes ‘every time I get out of the kennel, it’s time to go to work now,’” Rogers said.

Doggy debut

Both Colt and Charlie will receive official induction into SPD during the Feb. 21 Sheridan City Council meeting starting at 7 p.m.