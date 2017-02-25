Public records are for everyone

SHERIDAN — Every public entity in the city of Sheridan and Sheridan County allows access to public documents, but some remain easier to access than others, depending on the department and extent of information requested.

City of Sheridan

The city of Sheridan designated a computer in the City Hall downstairs lobby specifically for public records request forms. Citizens may also access the same page on the city’s website. Since December, the city’s customer service specialist, Brad Viren, received 19 public records, not counting four deriving from The Sheridan Press.

Sheridan County

While the process for public records requests remains streamlined for the city, county public records stay separate according to its elected office.

“The first step is to determine which is the correct elected office to receive the public records request from,” Sheridan County Clerk and Recorder Eda Schunk Thompson said. “It would be by elected official office and each elected department.”

Schunk Thompson and County Administrative Director Renee’ Obermueller field record requests sent for the county commissioners. Recently, the two haven’t received a lot of requests, but both say it ebbs and flows, depending on the commissioners’ current content.

“It’s been kind of quiet and then sometimes they’ll come in in rushes,” Obermueller said. “On an average at the commission office, you know, it’s hard to gauge and some of it is more extensive. It might just be an inquiry about something that they took action on or maybe they want a copy.”

Obermueller takes each request as it comes, sometimes asking requestors to put it in writing if the request is large enough.

“We try our best to provide it on a timely basis, in a timely manner,” Obermueller said.

In addition to a written form for larger requests, the office might tack on a fee to cover the staff time spent compiling the information.

“If (researchers) want anything that is outside of what we can direct them to that we already have placed on the website, then that’s when we would say there could be a cost associated with staff time,” Obermueller said.

The clerk and recorder’s office holds land records both online and in large, red books in the land vault in its office. The land vault’s walls stack floor to ceiling with books holding land records since the county’s beginning. To view those documents in person is free or one can make a copy for a small fee. Viewing the documents online, though, costs viewers $25 per month for viewing and printing only and $150 per month for full access to PDF and TIFF files.

Sheriff’s Office

To receive open case information from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, one must file a subpoena with the court unless the request comes from an insurance company. If the case is closed through SCSO and the court system, public records are available through the office.

“We do receive requests for records from a lot of places,” said Tempe Rawlings, SCSO’s Administrative Secretary, mentioning probation and parole and the FBI as two of the requestors. “In that case, if they’re closed, we gladly send them a copy to federal agencies.”

Citizens looking for closed cases have access, as long as the case is closed both on the SCSO side as well as in the court system. If the case remains open, a subpoena is required.

“We do have citizens call in and want an incident and we just tell them that per statute we can give it out, but our office requires a subpoena,” Rawlings said.

Wyoming statute requires all public records shall be open for inspection by any person, but each custodian of the records may make rules and regulations necessary for the protection of the information.

Sheridan County Circuit

and District Courts

The two court systems in Sheridan County allow access to court files. Circuit court gives access to names and case numbers through its computer system on the third floor of the courthouse. They pull files for those inquiring with the name and the file number associated. Fourth Judicial District Court holds its court files on the computer system located in the courthouse addition on the third floor in a room adjacent from the clerk of district court’s office. Unless printed copies are needed, research remains free of charge.

Accessibility and timeliness

Those submitting public records requests to each entity should keep in mind the time associated with compiling the records and plan accordingly.

“We understand our responsibility as a public entity to provide that,” Obermueller said. “I think the overall message that we would want to relay is that we still have other work to do. We still have important public services to provide and while we know it’s our duty, it’s not something that we can always just drop what we’re doing and spend time on.”

Citizens can also refer to state public records at publicrecords.onlinesearches.com/Wyoming.htm.