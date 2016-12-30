Public lands transfer workshops set for Jan. 3, 5

SHERIDAN — The Council for the Bighorn Range will provide public workshops in Buffalo and Sheridan on the proposed Wyoming constitutional amendment on the transfer of management or title of public lands in Wyoming.

The Buffalo workshop will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Johnson County Library located at 171 N. Adams St. The Sheridan workshop will take place at the same time Jan. 5 at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library, located at 335 W. Alger St.

The intent of the workshops is to detail the process the proposal will go through to reach the ballot in 2018 and how the public can influence it. The workshop is open to individuals, organizations, business, agriculture and legislators. Other conservation and sports organizations are being invited to provide information and insight.

The Select Federal Natural Resource Management Committee will recommend to this session of the Wyoming Legislature the proposed amendment, according to the Council for the Bighorn Range.

For additional information, contact Rob Davidson at rdavidson@councilbighornrange.org.