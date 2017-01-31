Public indecency bill: distraction or necessary?

SHERIDAN — The LGBT community celebrated a victory last week with the withdrawal of House Bill 0135, the Government Nondiscrimination Act. Now, even with Gov. Matt Mead’s statements last week calling social bills a distraction to budget issues the state is facing, there’s action this legislative session that could impact the LGBT community.

Wyoming Equality board member and leader of its satellite group Sheridan Supports LGBTQ Kenneth Allen said he was relieved when he saw the Government Nondiscrimination Act was killed last week, and agrees with the governor.

“I don’t think that’s something we should be focusing on in Wyoming right now,” Allen said. “There’s a lot of other things we can be focusing on such as the education department and being able to fund the state for the next couple years.”

But House Bill 0244 amends the state’s statutes on public indecency and would make it illegal for an individual to knowingly use “a public bathroom or changing facility designated to be used by a specific sex which does not correspond to the person’s sex identified at birth by the person’s anatomy.”

Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, said the genesis of this bill came from a complaint out of Sheridan.

Jennings said that the bill doesn’t aim itself at the LGBT community, but seeks to tighten up public indecency laws.

“So it’s not targeting a set group of people,” Jennings said, noting that the bill changes language within the state’s statutes regarding public indecency. “It truly is targeting just those who would use that (access to restrooms for the opposite sex) for, say, perverse reasons.”

Jennings also said the bill isn’t a distraction from other issues on the table. He said that while other bills that make their way through could be more important, the 20 days of the General Session are meant to address the general welfare of the public, so he doesn’t see another appropriate time to address the issue.

Another concern Mead addressed in his statement, though, is the chance that these types of bills could foster discrimination and bullying in schools.

“I really want to commend the governor for his leadership on this one,” Wyoming Equality education and outreach coordinator Sara Burlingame said about Mead’s correlation between LGBT-targeted bills and bullying.

She appreciated that the governor asked the Legislature to stop working on such bills and focus more on education and funding issues.

Burlingame said that while there’s progress being made, there’s still tough conversations ahead with those pressing for these bills to pass. She said these types of bills don’t agree with the spirit of the state.

“It fundamentally doesn’t reflect who we are in Wyoming,” Burlingame said. “In Wyoming we have a really strong tradition of fairness and equality, and I agree with the governor.”