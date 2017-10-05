Pruden named editor of The Press

SHERIDAN — Mike Pruden, the current sports editor at The Sheridan Press, will take over as managing editor of the newsroom this fall.

He’ll take the reins as managing editor Kristen Czaban moves into the position of publisher following Stephen Woody’s retirement in November.

Pruden graduated from Ball State University in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications and video production. After college, he worked primarily in video before taking the job as the technical director, game editor and EVS operator for Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

In his more than three years at The Sheridan Press, Pruden has led the sports coverage for The Sheridan Press and helped develop the news organization’s social media platforms. He has also helped coach staff on video production and was the driving force behind the company’s first Sheridan Press Sports Awards.

“Mike is a natural fit to lead the newsroom,” Czaban said. “He is forward-thinking, innovative and willing and ready to try new things as The Press continues serving its readers and advertisers. His emphasis on collaboration and enterprise projects will help The Press continue to push boundaries in the news industry.”

Pruden will lead a newsroom of seven, including photojournalists, multimedia journalists and a designer.

“I’m very excited to step into this new role at The Sheridan Press,” Pruden said. “I’ve loved covering sports in this community for the past three-plus years, and I can’t wait to face new challenges and continue building on what Steve and Kristen have established over the past several years. We have a great group of individuals here at The Press, and I’m ready to continue pushing the limits of what we’re capable of as one of the top news sources in Wyoming.”

Pruden has lived in Sheridan since 2014 and he has family— an aunt, uncle and two cousins — who have lived in the Sheridan area for approximately six years.