Project timelines addressed in council work session

SHERIDAN – Monday’s Sheridan City Council work session featured several upcoming projects, accompanied by estimated time frames for each.

Fluoride surveys

City public works director Nic Bateson presented the idea, derived from councilmen Kelly Gooch, Jesus Rios and Mayor Roger Miller, to send a survey by mail or online to 8 percent of the customer base for Sheridan and Sheridan Area Water Supply water consumers to determine how they feel about fluoride in the water system.

Funding for the survey will come out of the Water Enterprise Professional Services budget as a line item.

Passport processing

Four city employees have been certified to receive applications for new and renewed passports. The barrier of a conflict of interest remains the one disadvantage for the trained employees. Employees must not process applications for those they know beyond a reasonable comfort level. Bateson said the city can expect to receive anywhere between 800-900 passport applications. With a required $25 fee from the federal government, if that amount comes in, the city will exceed payback beyond the $3,000 cost to implement the program.

Liquor ordinance revisions

Sheridan Police Department Chief Rich Adriaens presented statewide changes to liquor ordinances alongside SPD’s ordinance suggestions for Sheridan. Adriaens wanted to keep the 6 a.m. – 2 a.m. serving and selling ordinance in place for facilities providing alcohol to consumers, rather than the 24-hour ordinance put in place by the state of Wyoming. Adriaens said he wants to have an ordinance set in place by July 1, when the state changes will also be made.

In addition, Adriaens suggested a change of name for Tipsy Taxi to Safe Ride, and discussed the financial feasibility of the program moving forward.

Electronic signage

Planning and economic development director Robert Briggs suggested the mayor and council review laws regarding electronic signage within Sheridan’s city limits. Recent interest from local businesses moved Briggs to offer a reevaluation of the laws currently in place. Briggs said with electronic signs, the major affected areas to consider will be downtown and its preservation, interstate commerce and residential interruptions.

The public is invited to provide feedback to the city at three scheduled meetings, with the first taking place on April 13 at the Downtown Sheridan Association. A drafted ordinance is expected by May 15 for city council review.

Hydroturbine construction

Utilities director Dan Roberts said only one person entered a bid for construction around the hydropower turbine machinery at the Beckton Road hydropower facility. The recommendation to award the contract to Fletcher Construction of Sheridan for $365,000 will be on the council’s next meeting agenda. The bid comes in over the engineer’s estimate of $324,155, but Roberts said the project overall looks to be under budget. Construction is projected to begin on June 5, with a Sept. 15, 2017, completion date.

Pipe bursting project

The city’s pipe bursting project will be completed by LJS Construction of Sheridan along the Leopard Street water main starting at the airport and working its way down. LJS Construction bid $129,152.25 for the project and plans to begin August 2017, with final completion estimated in October 2017.

The project is fully funded with a DWSRF loan and WWDC funds. DWSRF offered 50 percent principal forgiveness with the paying back at a 2.5 interest rate over 20 years.

ISO Rating

Sheridan Fire-Rescue Department Chief Terry Lenhart presented to council about the department’s most recent ISO rating. Sheridan sits at a Class 3 Public Protection Classification. The classification includes checks with emergency communications or dispatch, the fire department, water supply and community risk reduction. On a 100-point scale, SFRD received 74.57 points.