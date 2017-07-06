Probation agents help clients heal

SHERIDAN — A seemingly bland storefront neighboring the Buggy Bath Car Wash houses the busy workers of Sheridan County probation and parole. Kalli Shannon, District 8 manager for Sheridan County and Buffalo, and Jessica Slack, probation agent, came from differing backgrounds that both contribute to the office in Sheridan County.

Journeys to the job

Shannon started as a probation agent for Sheridan County in January 2006 and was promoted to district manager 10 years later.

Before coming into probation and parole, she worked with children undergoing treatment in residential settings in Denver.

“I really liked the balance of law enforcement and social work,” Shannon said. “I think most people coming into the field like that balance and like that idea of having dual roles there.”

Slack started with Sheridan County in April 2015 after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and missing her goal of joining law enforcement due to back injuries.

Right before coming to probation and parole, Slack worked for the Wyoming Girls School for more than two years.

What drew her to probation and parole was the opportunity for more one-on-one interactions.

“It’s the next closest thing into law enforcement,” Slack said. “With that, at the Girls School there wasn’t a lot of one-on-one with the girls there and I really wanted to do one-on-one with individuals.”

Day-to-day

Slack said each day is diverse, but two things stay constant — phone calls and paperwork.

“It’s definitely all over the place,” Slack said. “One day we’re in meetings, we can be in court, we have clients, we’re doing paperwork. No day is the same — ever. If it is, then something’s wrong.”

Phone calls to clients, treatment providers, client employers, county court systems and attorneys make up a lot of the officers’ days. Slack said she currently has around 85 clients. She makes frequent contact with each client, depending on their needs during their time on probation.

“Sometimes you don’t even get to what you had planned for the day because someone violated and you have to deal with that right away,” Slack said.

In addition to office work, Slack completes home visits, helps organize urinary analysis tests and attends court hearings for her clients.

Shannon, now in her position as district manager, helps the office flow smoothly and enables her employees through trainings, motivation and teamwork.

“My role is to give them more opportunities for growth,” Shannon said.

“My goal is to give the agents every single bit of information or opportunities they need to do the same in turn for their clients.”

Sticking around

Shannon said agents tend to stick around for longer periods of time in the probation and parole office. The highest turnover percentage came in at 20.69 percent in 2014 for Sheridan County’s office. The average turnover percentage for the office since 2002 is 12.43 percent.

“Overall we do not have a high turnover,” Shannon said.

Shannon said retirement and promotions accounted for at least two of the changes in the past year.

“There are lots of people that are 20-plus years,” Slack said. “It depends on the area that they’re at; if they’re in a smaller community at a one or two agent agency.”

Silver linings

Slack said paperwork remains one of the struggles of the job. Coming in wanting to work and help people makes paperwork tedious.

“There’s lots of paperwork so that can sometimes be hard and trying to find the balance of doing the paperwork and meeting the client’s needs,” Slack said.

As far as client work, the hardest part for Slack is seeing someone relapse.

“I’m very big on, OK could I have done something different, should I have done something different to make this person succeed? I always have to think it’s not me, it’s this individual. They’re the ones that make those choices,” Slack said. “For me that is hard when somebody does screw up. I take it personally.”

Despite not seeing perfection and a 100 percent success rate, the small victories keep both Shannon and Slack motivated to work with clients.

“Our goal with probation and parole and as a whole department is to look at not only getting people off probation, but keeping them off probation,” Shannon said.

“We want to see those long-term changes.”

Little successes like remaining clean and sober or finding a job encourage agents.

“It doesn’t happen often or all the time but there’s some cases that really stick with you that they have a lot stacked against them and they maybe mature and grow in a lot of different areas and they’re successful,” Shannon said.