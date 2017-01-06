Press welcomes new staff members

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press recently welcomed four new staff members. Two reporters joined the newsroom, a marketing representative joined the sales team and a designer joined the newspaper’s creative services team.

Each will add a new facet to the news organization and brings experience to his or her new position.

Here’s a quick introduction:

Newsroom

• Ashleigh Fox joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as the cops, courts and city government reporter. She is a native of Colorado and received a bachelor’s in journalism and integrated media from Biola University in Los Angeles.

Fox started her journalism career in Sidney, Montana, where she worked as the sports editor. As an extreme extrovert, she has a passion for people and loves interacting with the community.

Email Fox at ashleigh.fox@thesheridanpress.com.

• Chelsea Coli joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as the county government, business and outdoors reporter. Coli has a master’s in journalism from Georgetown University and a bachelor’s in journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Before moving to Wyoming, Coli taught English through the LADO International Institute and worked as an intern and copywriter for Ruby Studio in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Email Coli at chelsea.coli@thesheridanpress.com.

Marketing

Katie French, who many in Sheridan may know by her maiden name Katie Malin, joined The Sheridan Press team in December. Working in the marketing and advertising department, her focus will be on presenting clients with new digital advertising options. French earned a bachelor’s in business administration from Black Hills State University in 2012 and has worked as the sales director and event coordinator and sponsorship manager for the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce.

Email French at katie.french@thesheridanpress.com.

Creative services

• AJ Schleich joined The Sheridan Press design team in January. Schleich will work with the creative services team on advertising design and other graphic design tasks. He earned his bachelor’s in graphic design and production marketing from New Mexico State University in 2008 after earning his associate degree from Northwest College in Powell. Schleich has worked as a graphic designer in New Mexico, Arizona, Louisiana, Nevada and Wyoming.

Email Schleich at aj.schleich@thesheridanpress.com.