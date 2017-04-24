Presbyterian Women to host rummage sale

SHERIDAN — The Presbyterian Women will host the Spring ABC (attic, basement, closet) sale at First Presbyterian Church on Friday.

The sale will take place from 8 a.m. to noon. On Saturday, a $2 sack sale will take place from 8-11 a.m.

Sale items will include adult and children clothing, shoes, toys, household items and jewelry. No books will be included in the sale.

All proceeds will benefit local mission support. For more information, contact Nancy Cook at 751-6788.

First Presbyterian Church is located at 2121 Colonial Drive.