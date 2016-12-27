PRECorp to increase rates in ‘17

SHERIDAN — Powder River Energy Corporation customers will experience a rate increase on their February 2017 electric bill. The increase for residential usage will average $18.80 per month for average usage of 1200 kWh per month, according to a PRECorp press release.

“That also means that half of the people use more than that and half use less,” said Tim Velder, communications and media support for PRECorp.

PRECorp serves a wide range of customers, from oil fields to coal mines to residential areas in five counties across Wyoming. Despite the wide range of customers, PRECorp recognizes the vast residential customers it serves and focused on their adjustment.

“We realize that a great number of people that are affected directly are residential, so that’s generally where we focus,” Velder said.

The big picture changes include a 6 percent increase systemwide. Velder said some have less, some have more. Rate increases are based on the cost to serve a particular rate class.

“The industrial coal mines, because they use so much, have less of an increase. It ranged anywhere from about a 1 percent to 10 percent and up to 15 percent for some rate classes and it was based on the cost of serving those rate classes individually,” Velder said.

For example, the cost to serve irrigation customers differs from a coal mine.

“Irrigation, for instance, is generally a smaller number and so they’re not being charged necessarily as much as it costs to serve them, so they’re seeing a larger percentage increase than a residential, which is about 14,000 members right there,” Velder said.

The Wyoming Public Service Commission tracks and publishes the rates for each company, such as PRECorp’s industry associate Montana-Dakota Utilities. While PRECorp works to keep rates reasonable regionally, the company bases its rates solely on what it takes to provide power to its customers.

“We set our rates based on what it costs us to serve the members,” Velder said. “We don’t look at the neighbors and say, ‘Oh, they’re charging this much so we’re going to charge this much.’ We just say this is how much it costs Powder River Energy’s members and here’s how much more revenue is needed.”

The Wyoming Public Service Commission granted PRECorp a 2017 revenue increase of $11.5 million on Oct. 14 of this year. That amount was set to generate sufficient revenues to satisfy lender requirements and cope with dramatic declines in sales from a downturn in the cooperative’s industrial energy loads, the press release states.

Even with this increase, PRECorp sits below the nation’s average and remains one of the lower costing energy services regionally. PRECorp remains a couple dollars lower than MDU, on the cheaper half of the top 10 most expensive regionally between the Dakotas and Montana, and $14 lower than the national average. The comparisons give customers a perspective on rates.

Even with low rates, PRECorp understands that any increase in rates without a coinciding increase in pay results in a deficit for residential families. Public meetings and telephone town hall meetings conducted earlier this year helped combat future rate increase issues among residential and commercial customers.

“We also offer some ideas as far as energy savings and other programs that we have that can lower their energy usage and their bill just to try to guide them through that part,” Velder said. “[PRECorp users] can certainly call our member service number if they want to talk about anything, and we can walk them through some things. If there are concerns about if they’re able to keep up with your bill, we would like to talk to you about that and maybe we could brainstorm some ways to help make that easier.”