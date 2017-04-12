PRECorp donates $1,000 to VOA Empty Bowl event

SHERIDAN — Volunteers of America received a $1,000 gift from Powder River Energy Corporation, which made the donation as a result of its employee Ugly Christmas Sweater contest. PRECorp employees dressed their department vice presidents in ugly Christmas sweaters and the winning department chose a community nonprofit to award a $1,000 donation.

The winning department chose to sponsor VOA’s Empty Bowl event set for April 27. The event will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.

The sponsorship is part of the PRECorp membership in Touchstone Energy, as a Touchstone Energy Cooperative they adhere to a set of cooperative principals that include “commitment to community.”

“We are excited to be part of the wonderful community event that is a way to not only raise money, but raise awareness for the homeless in our community,” said Kristin Kelly, marketing and communications specialist for PRECorp.

VOA director of homeless services Claude Alley shared in delight over the donation.

“This gift, as well as all funds raised at Empty Bowl go directly to the Sheridan community homeless services,” Alley said. “With the Sheridan Community Shelter operating 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, no other program relies on community support as much as the shelter does.”

Last year VOA provided 8,148 nights of sheltered sleep at the Sheridan Community Homeless Shelter and helped more than 120 people move into safe and stable housing in the Sheridan community.

“This event allows guests to enjoy a ‘simple’ dinner to emulate meals one might have at a soup kitchen,” Alley said. “The handcrafted bowls are taken home to serve as a reminder about homelessness throughout the year.”

Tickets for the event are available at the door with costs of $25 for families, $10 for adults, and $5 for kids; children 5 and younger get in free.