PRBRC: Unclear if Ramaco  will benefit from DOE grant

SHERIDAN – According to a press release from the Powder River Basin Resource Council, it’s unclear if Ramaco Carbon LLC will benefit from the estimated $7 million grant it was given from the Department of Energy. The only Wyoming grant awarded for carbon fiber research listed on the DOE website is to the Western Research Institute of Laramie, which is leading the research consortium, for $3.7 million. According to the DOE website, the grant’s purpose is to use “state-of-the-art oil and polymer analytics, DFT aided molecular dynamics modeling and machine learning; the Consortium will develop advanced computational tools for low cost carbon fiber from a variety of feed stocks.”

“It seems that even if Ramaco is a part of the WRI consortium, their coal will be only one of a variety of feed stock sources for the research project, if it is used at all,” the press release said. The press release also points out that Ramaco’s Advanced Material Center, or iCAM, and the Wyoming iPark are not yet built. Brook Mine also has not been permitted. The Wyoming Environmental Quality Council is scheduled to meet August 1 to deliberate and make a decision on Ramaco’s Brook Mine permit. PRBRC chair Bob LeResche said in the press release the mine is opposed by PRBRC, as well as Big Horn Coal and more than a dozen nearby landowners. He also said Ramaco’s land is not zoned for industrial or commercial use.

“It is very unlikely that the site has anywhere near a billion tons of coal reserves,” LeResche said in the press release. “It’s hard to believe that DOE would fund research at a nonexistent facility or one that relies on an unproven feedstock.”

LeResche also compared Ramaco to Michael Ruffato and the Two Elk project, which he said was fraudulently awarded nearly $10 million to research coal in a nonexistent Campbell County facility.