Prayer lodge to host presentation March 25

BUSBY, Mont. — A Busby, Montana, Prayer Lodge will host a Montana Conversation program “A Jesuit Window into Western Montana Life in the 1840s and ‘50s” with Sally Thompson on March 25.

The program will begin at 10 a.m. and is free and open to the public.

Thompson will engage the audience in the recorded observations and the skewed perceptions of the Jesuits. Her presentation will include maps, sketches and paintings along with interviews and oral histories.

Thompson is the author of “People Before the Park.”

For more information, call the Prayer Lodge at 406-592-3729.

The Prayer Lodge is located 3 miles south of Busby on Highway 314.