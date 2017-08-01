Practices begin Monday at SHS

SHERIDAN — The high school fall sports season officially gets underway Monday. Football, golf and tennis athletes will partake in their first practices Monday morning.

The Sheridan High School football team will hold a parents meeting Sunday at 4 p.m. in the auditorium, and practice will begin at 7 a.m. Monday. The team will have two practices a day for the week, the second practice beginning at 4:30 p.m. each day.

SHS tennis will also have two practices a day, the first at 7 a.m. at the school’s tennis courts. The second practice begins at 4 p.m.

The golf team will practice at Kendrick Golf Course at 3 p.m. every day.

Volleyball, cross-country and girls swimming will open their seasons a week later on Aug. 14.

The Lady Broncs volleyball team will have practices at 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day, while cross-country begins at 6:30 a.m. Cross-country runners should meet outside the locker room doors before practice.

Girls swimming will begin at 5 p.m. at the Sheridan Junior High School pool, and practice will culminate with a midnight madness event.

All fall athletes must have a current physical on file with the school dated no earlier than May 1. All paperwork must also be filled out and submitted to the athletics department. Proper paperwork can be found on the school’s website at scsd2.com.

Games and matches begin the weekend of Aug. 25.

For more information, contact the SHS activities department at 672-2495.