FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Powder Horn to host ladies invitational

Home|News|Local News|Powder Horn to host ladies invitational

SHERIDAN — The Powder Horn Golf Club will host a ladies invitational golf tournament June 13.

The cost to participate is $100.

The event will begin with registration at 8 a.m. and the shotgun start at 9 a.m. The tournament will be individual medley play flighted by handicap. Gross and net awards within each flight will be awarded along with pin prizes and a raffle. Lunch and awards will follow the tournament.

To register for the tournament, send a check to The Powder Horn, 23 Country Club Lane, Sheridan, WY 82801, or call the Powder Horn at 672-5323.

The deadline to register is June 6.

By | 2017-06-05T11:02:46+00:00 June 5th, 2017|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com