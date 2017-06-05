Powder Horn to host ladies invitational

SHERIDAN — The Powder Horn Golf Club will host a ladies invitational golf tournament June 13.

The cost to participate is $100.

The event will begin with registration at 8 a.m. and the shotgun start at 9 a.m. The tournament will be individual medley play flighted by handicap. Gross and net awards within each flight will be awarded along with pin prizes and a raffle. Lunch and awards will follow the tournament.

To register for the tournament, send a check to The Powder Horn, 23 Country Club Lane, Sheridan, WY 82801, or call the Powder Horn at 672-5323.

The deadline to register is June 6.