Potential NEA elimination has artists on edge

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County prides itself on its art community and economy. Studies have even been conducted to gauge the impact of the arts and what can be done to encourage economic growth and tourism in the industry.

The community touts a number of events that serve as a draw, including shows at the WYO Theater, festivals and world-renowned artist residencies.

Congress established the National Endowment for the Arts in 1965. The federal agency partners with state art agencies, local leaders, other agencies and philanthropists to support the arts and promote access to the arts.

President Donald Trump’s budget plan, though, proposes the elimination of the National Endowment for the Arts.

Local art leaders have expressed concern for the proposal and touched on how much the state and the Sheridan community has to lose if Congress moves forward with the proposal.

In 2016, Wyoming received $783,700 from the NEA. The bulk of the funding — $708,700 — went to the Wyoming Arts Council, while other art agencies in Jackson Hole, Cody, Laramie and Thermopolis received smaller amounts.

The Wyoming Arts Council uses the funding to award grants to other organizations and projects throughout Wyoming. Approximately 40 percent of the Wyoming Art Council’s budget comes from the NEA. The state’s general fund provides the other 60 percent, but that funding has been cut as the state continues its own budget cuts.

The WYO Theater is one recipient of funding through the Wyoming Arts Council, receiving nearly $11,000 in fiscal year 2016.

WYO Theater Executive Director Erin Butler noted that the NEA’s elimination would affect the Wyoming Arts Council’s ability to continue providing grants at the same level it currently does.

“It will also inhibit the WYO’s ability to offer the Children’s Educational and Family Series, which is largely supported by the WAC,” Butler said. “Since its inception, the series has provided free matinees to area schools but the groups that we present are far from free to bring in. If our funding for the CEFS series is not available, we will have to re-evaluate how we approach that programming.”

Butler also noted that she is able to use the funding provided through the Wyoming Arts Council to leverage other funding. Sharon Dynak, president of the Ucross Foundation, said all funding from the government or otherwise, calls attention to a program’s professional standing and demonstrates national respect.

“An NEA grant indicates that a program has been carefully reviewed and is worthy of support,” Dynak said. “Ucross has worked with a number of foundations over the years — such as the Whiting Foundation, Pew Fellowships in the Arts, and The Ford Family Foundation — and I would say that past support from a respected organization does help in finding future support from other sources. It helps other organizations make funding decisions.”

Both Dynak and Butler said the arts are vital in a healthy community. They provide a public good available to everyone, no matter someone’s socioeconomic status.

“The arts serve an integral function in the health and stability of a community,” Butler said. “Without funding for the arts, community gathering spaces like the WYO fall away.

“These spaces offer much more than just entertainment, they offer a place where individuals can share in an experience regardless of age, status, political beliefs, etc.,” she continued. “They also offer haven in an otherwise unpredictable world. Children are exposed to new ways of thinking and the elderly are offered a break from their current woes.”

Dynak also said her organization would be affected by cuts to the NEA and the Wyoming Arts Council.

She said that while the artist residency program has not applied recently for direct support from the NEA, it has received funding from the federal agency in the past. Dynak said Ucross also hopes to apply for and receive funding through a grant that specifically supports artist communities.

The Ucross Foundation does receive funding from the Wyoming Arts Council — $6,370 in fiscal year 2016.

“The WAC supports the Ucross Art Gallery, which we operate at no charge to the public, as a community arts resource,” Dynak said. “If we were to lose WAC support it would mean we would need to re-evaluate our programming — I’m not sure what that would mean yet, but all drops in funding do tend to have an impact. The gallery is also the setting for numerous education programs and we certainly hope to keep building the programming.”

Advocates for elimination of the endowment, which has been a target for decades, say the funding can be easily made up elsewhere and with private contributions. Other arguments include that the NEA inserts bureaucracy into an industry it shouldn’t be involved with; the funding is an example of wasteful spending and resources; that taxpayers should not have to support art they find offensive; and that if the art cannot survive without government funding, it must not be any good.

Both Dynak and Butler said public funding for the arts is just as vital as funding for infrastructure, but noted that arts are not and shouldn’t be fully funded by taxpayers.

“The arts are a public good available to all — young and old, rich and poor, rural and urban,” Dynak said. “. …I couldn’t imagine a day without music or a good book, or these beautiful paintings on the walls of my office at Ucross. I’d rather not try.”