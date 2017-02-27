WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Pot O’ Gold campaign encourages local shopping
SHERIDAN — Local organizations are encouraging area residents to shop local with the Pot O’ Gold campaign.
From March 1-18, shop at any participating downtown Sheridan store and fill out a golden ticket for a chance to win the Pot O’ Gold.
The Pot O’ Gold includes goodies donated by participating stores.
For additional information, contact the Downtown Sheridan Association at 672-8881.
Staff Reports
