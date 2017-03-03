Postseason Basketball Briefs — Mar. 3, 2017

Lady Rams advance to semis

BIG HORN — The Big Horn Lady Rams continued their hot streak into the postseason.

Big Horn handily put away its first-round opponent in a 52-37 victory over Southeast to open the 2A state tournament in Casper.

The win was the team’s 16th in a row.

The Lady Rams pulled off the win thanks to a 20-point performance from Abby Buckingham, who led all scoring.

As the team dives deeper into the tournament, though, the road only gets harder. The Lady Rams take on the Rocky Mountain Lady Grizzlies — a team that Big Horn only beat by 2 points in their only other meeting. The semifinal game takes place Friday at 6 p.m. at the Casper Events Center.

Big Horn loses first-round heartbreaker

BIG HORN — The Big Horn Rams basketball team suffered a heartbreaking and surprising loss to open the 2A state tournament. The Rams fell to Lovell 61-53 Thursday in Casper.

“The kids played tough but just couldn’t hit the big shot in the end,” Alley said.

After Big Horn trailed by only 2 heading into the final quarter, Lovell began to pull ahead. The Bulldogs went on a rally to go up by 8 thanks to their free-throw shooting and didn’t look back.

Colton Bates led scoring for the Rams with 15 points.

The Rams drop to the consolation bracket with the loss and will take on Wright at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Casper Events Center.

“We have to turn our attention to playing well against Wright tomorrow,” Alley said.

Central’s game-winner ends Lady Broncs season

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls basketball team fought for its life Thursday in the 4A East regional tournament opener. A win put the Lady Broncs in the state tournament; a loss ended their season.

It was Cheyenne Central’s Jada Ybarra who closed the door on the Sheridan season with a game-winner in the closing seconds as the Lady Broncs fell 33-32.

Sheridan jumped on the Lady Indians early and took a 12-6 lead after the first quarter. The Lady Broncs maintained the lead and had the advantage at the end of each quarter until Ybarra’s late shot stole the win for the fourth-seeded Lady Indians.

Jordan Christensen led Sheridan with 8 points and four rebounds. Alli Puuri chipped in 7 points.

The Lady Broncs finished the season 6-16, but they’ll lose just one senior from this year’s team.

SHS head coach Jessica Pickett credited the community for its support and her athletes for their work throughout the season.

“It was my pleasure to coach them,” she said. “They got a lot better and, more importantly, took care of each other and never gave up. We’ll go back to work this summer and see what we can do next year.”

Turnovers mar AC in state tournament openers

CLEARMONT — It had been six years since both the Arvada-Clearmont boys and girls basketball teams competed in the state tournament, but Thursday’s opening round didn’t go the way of either squad.

The Lady Panthers fell 54-27 to Farson-Eden, and the Panthers lost to Little Snake River, 70-46.

The AC girls simply couldn’t get anything going offensively. Farson-Eden had twice as many shot attempts as the Lady Panthers — 69 to 35 — and Arvada-Clearmont turned the ball over 42 times on the day — 24 steals from Farson-Eden.

AC trailed 10-2 after the first quarter, and despite a strong push in the second quarter, the Lady Panthers only scored 13 points in the second half.

They never led.

The season isn’t quite over for the AC girls, as they’ll take on another tough team in the consolation bracket Friday. The Lady Panthers will battle the two-seed out of the East, Rock River, which lost 69-56 to St. Stephens in the first round.

The Arvada-Clearmont boys also struggled in the turnover column Thursday. Despite shooting the ball fairly well — 41 percent from the field — the Panthers coughed the ball up 24 times, compared to just 11 turnovers from Little Snake River.

The Panthers trailed just 10-7 after the first quarter, but a 24-9 second quarter in favor of Little Snake River was too much for AC to overcome.

JD Corson scored 24 points for Little Snake River, and Kameron Evans and Riggen Myers added 19 and 17, respectively. Clancy Kretschman led the Panthers with 12 points.

The Panthers will be back in action Friday against a St. Stephens team that gave top-seeded Kaycee a solid run in Thursday’s opener before losing 76-67.