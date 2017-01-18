Posole proud

I’ve been making a lot of soup lately. A spicy meat free chili, a rich garlicky potato and a really nice posole. I found the recipe in Cooking Light and kind of made it my own. It was a slow cooker recipe but I didn’t want to wait that long so I borrowed the ingredient list, added a few items I like, and before you knew it we had soup in the house.

Posole is one of those dishes that you seek out and search for until you find a good one. Kind of like a good green sauce. Once you taste a good one you are forever changed.

We used to go to a small Mexican place in D.C. (Enriquetas) every few months just for the green sauce. Now we visit Alice at El Tapatio Dos and get our fix. Alice makes the best green sauce I’ve ever tasted, by far.

There used to be a good place in Telluride that we would go to just for the posole, but it closed a few years ago. And, if you think about it, that is kind of a long way to go for soup.

This is my recipe for posole. It is still a work in progress as to the spices. I want it jazzy but I want to be able to eat it and not worry about whether or not I’ll be able to sleep at night.

Posole

48 ounces chicken broth

1 cup chopped yellow or white onion

1 poblano pepper, diced

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground oregano

2 teaspoon minced garlic

1 28-ounce can white hominy, drained

3 or 4 chopped, peeled tomatillos

1 4-ounce can diced green chilies

2 cups cooked, shredded chicken

1/2 to 1 cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Sliced radish for garnish

*Baked tortilla strips for garnish (see below)

1. Cook chopped onion and poblano pepper with a little olive oil until tender, add tomatillos.

2. Stir in broth and other ingredients bring to a slow boil then take off the burner and let sit, lidded until just before serving.

3. Reheat and add garnishes when serving.

*To make baked tortilla strips simply cut a stack of corn tortillas into thin strips. Arrange on a parchment covered baking sheet. Spray a little PAM on them and bake in a 350 degree oven for 18 minutes, or until crispy.

Susan Woody has been a food writer for more than 25 years and is a member of the Association of Food Journalists.