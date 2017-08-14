Pollard awarded Elks Youth Rodeo scholarship

SHERIDAN — Saije Pollard recently received an Elks Youth Rodeo scholarship in the amount of $1,016.30.

Pollard will enter her second year of the nursing program at Sheridan College. While obtaining her degree, Pollard plans to apply for the residency program at Billings Clinic in the intensive care unit or pediatric intensive care unit.

Pollard plans to obtain her pediatric nurse practitioner degree.

When she is not on horseback, Pollard enjoys spending time with family and friends, working at the hospital and swimming horses at Nirvana Equine, her family owned rehabilitation facility for horses.