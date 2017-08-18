Polka club to gather

SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Mountain Polka Club will gather from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the Elks Lodge in Sheridan. Mountain Rose will provide music for the monthly dance. All are welcome. The Elks Lodge is located at 45 W. Brundage St. By Staff Reports|August 18th, 2017| Share this news... FacebookTwitterGoogle+PinterestEmail About the Author: Staff Reports The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com