Polka club to host monthly dance


SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Mountain Polka Club will host a dance Sunday at the Sheridan Elks Lodge #520.

The dance will be from 1-5 p.m. with music by Country Vocal Band.

All are welcome. The event will include polka, waltzes, two-steps and many more dances.

The Elks Lodge is located at 45 W. Brundage St.

