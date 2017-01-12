WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Polka Club to gather Sun.
SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Mountain Polka Club will hold a dance Sunday at the Sheridan Elks Lodge #520.
The dance will be from 1-5 p.m. with music by Midnight Special.
All are welcome. The event will include polka, waltzes, two-steps and many more dances.
For more information contact Jean Arzy at 672-3623.
The Elks Lodge is located at 45 W. Brundage St.
Staff Reports
