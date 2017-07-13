Police, WGFD respond to bear sighting

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department reported that at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the area of West Loucks and North Badger streets for the sighting of what was believed to be a black bear.

Officers were unable to locate the bear at that time, but Wyoming Game and Fish Department personnel were notified and also responded to the report.

Approximately 20 minutes later, officers were sent to the area of Linden and Burkitt streets for another bear sighting. Officers located the bear, which ran west to the creek, up the bank and continued west. The bear has not been seen since.

No other bear sightings were reported, though officers checked the area throughout the night.

Officials with both the U.S. Forest Service and WGFD have emphasized the need to be bear aware.

In a press release from last week, WGFD officials reported having received numerous reports of black bear activity in Sheridan and Johnson counties.

“We have had issues all along the face of the Bighorns, from Buffalo to Dayton as well as on the Bighorn National Forest,” Dayton Game Warden Dustin Shorma said in the press release. “This kind of activity is something we normally see after a prolonged dry summer; but this year it appears the bears are desperate for something to eat and are investigating developed sites looking for food items.

“I am not sure what is causing all these bear conflicts, but people need to remember they live in bear country and need to take the proper steps to avoid bear/human conflicts,” he added.

To avoid conflicts between bears and people WGFD officials recommended minimizing odors and availability of food rewards in your yard; placing garbage cans in a sturdy shed or bear-resistant trash receptacle; taking down or removing bird feeders; keeping barbecue grills clean and grease free; and storing pet and livestock feed inside a sturdy building. Similar cautions should be taken by those who own cabins in the Bighorn National Forest or simply recreate in the area.

Forest officials recommend you:

• keep a clean camp. Store food, garbage, toiletries, cooking utensils, dishes, pet food and stoves in closed vehicles or approved bear-resistant containers. Coolers are not bear resistant.

• never put food scraps in a campfire.

• do not keep food, or anything with an odor, in tents.

• understand that any strange odor will attract a bear. Bears target motor oil, insect repellent, liquor, livestock feed and other items that smell like food.

• make noise, be alert and carry bear repellent pepper spray and keep it handy when you walk in the woods.

• sleep away from your cooking area.

Conflicts with bears should be reported to the local game warden or USFS office. Brochures with instructions on proper food storage and clean camping techniques are available at Bighorn National Forest and Wyoming Game and Fish Department offices.