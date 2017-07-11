Police: Boy struck by train in stable condition

SHERIDAN — At 10:03 a.m. Monday, the Sheridan Police Department received a report of a child being struck by a train at the First Street railroad crossing in Sheridan.

Sheridan Police Department officers and Rocky Mountain Ambulance personnel arrived on scene and learned a 2-year-old boy, who resides in Sheridan, had been struck by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train. The boy was alert and crying as he was immediately transported by ambulance to Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

The child was subsequently transported to the Children’s Hospital of Colorado in Denver as a precautionary measure. The boy was in stable condition.

The identity of the child, who was crossing the tracks while accompanied by adults and other children, will not be released. The circumstances of the accident are under investigation by the Sheridan Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol and BNSF investigators.