WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Pole Creek Chili Fest set for Saturday


SHERIDAN — The Powder Pass Nordic Club will host the Pole Creek Chili Fest on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. at the Pole Creek Nordic Area.

All are welcome to join the group for chili, camaraderie, skiing and snowshoeing.

For additional information, contact at the group via email at powderpassnordic@gmail.com.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..