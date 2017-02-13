WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Pole Creek Chili Fest set for Saturday
SHERIDAN — The Powder Pass Nordic Club will host the Pole Creek Chili Fest on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. at the Pole Creek Nordic Area.
All are welcome to join the group for chili, camaraderie, skiing and snowshoeing.
For additional information, contact at the group via email at powderpassnordic@gmail.com.
