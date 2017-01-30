WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Pole Creek Challenge set for Saturday


SHERIDAN — The Powder Pass Nordic Club will host the Pole Creek Challenge on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. at the Pole Creek Nordic Area in the Bighorn Mountains.

This event is the organization’s annual 5K and 10K classic and skate ski race. 

Registration starts at $25 per person, with special family pricing available.

Online registration is available at https://runsignup.com/Race/WY/Buffalo/PoleCreekChallenge.

Paper forms may be printed from http://www.powderpassnordic.org/events or picked up at the Johnson County YMCA. Forms and payment can be mailed to P.O. Box 14 Buffalo, WY 82834, or dropped off at the Johnson County Family YMCA in Buffalo.

On-site registration is also available.

For additional information, email powderpassnordic@gmail.com.

 

Staff Reports

