Pokes keep rolling, drop UMKC in CBI quarterfinals

LARAMIE — The Cowboys held Missouri-Kansas City to 34 percent from the field and 16 points below its season scoring average in a 72-61 win over the Kangaroos in the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Invitational presented by Five Four on Monday evening in the Arena-Auditorium.

Wyoming now has 20 wins this season for the 22nd 20-win season in school history. Head coach Allen Edwards also became only the second UW head coach to record 20 wins in his first season, joining Benny Dees, who had 26 wins in 1987-88.

“We are excited to still be playing and excited to get a win over a good team tonight — a well-coached team that never gave up,” Edwards said. “Watching them on film, it was evident that they are a hungry team that fights to the end. They cut our lead to 4 late, but I thought our guys stayed the course. I talked to them a lot about discipline in this game, and I thought we did a much better job in the second half of being disciplined.”

The Pokes had four players in double-figures for the 14th time this season. Sophomore guard Justin James led the way with a game-high 21 points for his 11th game this season with at least 20 points. Junior forward Alan Herndon added 14 points and has hit at least two 3-pointers in eight straight games.

Senior Jason McManamen added 11 points and is now 11 points shy of 1,000 for his career. Monday marked the 100th straight game he has played for UW. Junior guard Jeremy Lieberman added 10 points and tied a career-high with seven assists. Redshirt freshman Andrew Moemeka tied career-highs with 6 points and six rebounds.

“I thought our start was good tonight, and we came out aggressive,” Edwards said. “The best part was our defense, which created opportunities for us to get out in transition. One of the things I kept telling our guys was if they don’t score, they can’t press.”

The Cowboys shot 49 percent from the field and hit 10 3-pointers for their 11th-straight game with double-digit triples. The Cowboys also dished out 18 assists on 26 baskets on the night.

UMKC’s 34 percent from the field was the lowest allowed since Troy shot 34 percent against UW in December.

The Cowboys opened the contest on a mission, capitalizing on their first four opportunities. James opened the game with a jumper and Lieberman, McManamen and, once again, James, added triples to make it an 11-0 game 1:45 into the first half.

The Cowboys continued the barrage, building the lead to 19-4 on a James 3-pointer with 14:07 left in the half. James opened the game a perfect 3 for 3 from the field with two 3-pointers.

The Roos cut the lead to single digits with 4 straight points to make it a 25-19 game with a tick under nine minutes left in the opening frame.

The Cowboys built the lead back to double-digits with a put-back slam from Moemeka, making it a 34-22 game with four minutes left in the opening half. UMKC’s Dashawn King hit a 3 to cut the UW lead to 7 points, but Wyoming maintained a 38-32 halftime lead.

After UMKC cut the Cowboy lead to 3 on a 3-pointer to open the second half, UW went on a 9-0 run to make it a 47-35 game with 16 minutes remaining. The Cowboys moved the lead to 14 points on a transition alley-oop from Lieberman to junior guard Louis Adams that got the Cowboy faithful on their feet.

The Cowboys maintained a double-digit lead until the 6:07 mark of the game, as the Roos made it 61-53 on an inbounds play by Kyle Steward. Broderick Newbill made it a 64-60 game at the 3:42 mark with a jumper that was part of a 14-3 Missouri-Kansas City run, but Herndon added a pair of free throws to push the lead to 66-60 with 2:14 left.

James increased the lead to 7 points with an acrobatic layup, and the Cowboys maintained the lead on their way to the 72-61 victory.

The Kangaroos were led in scoring by King with 16 points. Kyle Steward added 15 points, and leading-scorer LaVell Boyd was held to only 5 points.

Wyoming will host Utah Valley in the CBI semifinals Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.

Tickets for the game can be purchased at GoWyo.com/tickets, over the phone at 307-766-7220 or in person at the Wyoming Athletic Ticket Office.