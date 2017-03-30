Pokes cruise past Chanticleers, force decisive third game

LARAMIE — The Cowboys caught fire in the second half of Wednesday night’s must-win game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, rattling off 48 points for an 81-57 victory. The win forces a third and final game for the College Basketball Invitational Championship.

The final game of the series is set for Friday at 5 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.

“Loved the crowd tonight. The support from the fans and their energy was really a sixth man for us,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said. “We had a different mindset going into tonight’s game. We talked a lot about defending and rebounding the basketball after Monday’s game. I’ve always been a big proponent in that our offense will find itself. I thought we started the first half and the second half with what we call three kills, meaning three stops in a row against our opponent. I think that set the tone for the rest of the game.”

Sophomore Justin James led the Cowboys in scoring for the ninth time in the last 11 games with a game-high 21 points. His 12th 20-point game of the season lifted the Cowboys to a crucial victory on 8 of 13 shooting from the field. James also recorded eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Alexander Aka Gorski scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half, including 11 straight to put the game away. Aka Gorski netted five triples on the night on just seven attempts.

Junior Alan Herndon led the Pokes on the boards with 10 rebounds.

The Pokes shot 45 percent from the field and held Coastal Carolina to 31 percent from the field. It was the seventh time this season UW has held an opponent to under 35 percent shooting. The Cowboys also grabbed 45 rebounds to CCU’s 36.

“In terms of going to the glass tonight, I felt our guys did a better job of committing to boxing out and rebounding the basketball,” Edwards said. “Getting the ball up and down the court and picking them up defensively full court I thought also helped.”

The Pokes got off to a 9-2 lead in the opening minutes of the game on a run that included 3-pointers from Jeremy Lieberman and James and a dunk from Jonathan Barnes on a slick pass from Jason McManamen. The Cowboys built the lead to 14-6 on a banked-in 3-pointer from Herndon with under 15 minutes remaining in the second half.

But turnovers plagued the Pokes early on with eight in the opening 10 minutes. The errors allowed the Chanticleers to make it a 17-15 game with just under 10 minutes left in the opening half.

The Chanticleers held UW without a point for over four minutes, keeping the Pokes within reach at 23-17. The Pokes countered, holding CCU scoreless for nearly five minutes. The Cowboys took an eventual 33-27 lead into the break on a fade-away jumper from James with the clock running out.

Much like the first game of the series, Coastal Carolina dominated the offensive glass with seven in the opening half to go with 10 forced turnovers.

But the Cowboys entered the game 17-1 when leading at the half and had no plans to buck the trend Wednesday.

The Pokes opened the second half with a pair of tough 3-point plays from McManamen and James as UW took a double-digit lead one minute into the second frame. The Cowboys would later hit six straight field goals highlighted by two Jordan Naughton dunks and a 3 by Cody Kelley, making it a 53-38 game.

The lead slowly grew to 19 points around the 10-minute mark, but UW did not slow down. In a five-minute span, the Pokes exploded on a 15-7 run. The 27-point margin was more than enough to secure the win for the Cowboys.

After six CCU players reached double-digit scoring in the first game of the series, Wyoming allowed just two Chanticleers to reach double figures Wednesday. Artur Labinowicz and Elijah Wilson each tallied 10 points on a combined 6 of 19 from the field. Coastal Carolina shot 31.3 percent from the field and 19.2 percent from beyond the arc, just the second time this season a Wyoming opponent has been held to less than 20 percent from 3-point range.

Friday’s game will be the Pokes’ 38th game this season, the most in a single season in school history. It will be the first postseason championship game for UW since the Pokes played in the NIT title game in 1986.

The game can be seen on ESPNU.