PO News to host 101st celebration


SHERIDAN — PO News and Flagstaff Cafe will host a celebration marking its 101st anniversary on Saturday from 4-8 p.m.

The business will pair its cigars and burgers with Black Tooth Brewing Company beer.

For more information, contact the business at 673-5333. PO News and Flagstaff Cafe is located at 1 N. Main St.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
