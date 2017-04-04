WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
PO News to host 101st celebration
SHERIDAN — PO News and Flagstaff Cafe will host a celebration marking its 101st anniversary on Saturday from 4-8 p.m.
The business will pair its cigars and burgers with Black Tooth Brewing Company beer.
For more information, contact the business at 673-5333. PO News and Flagstaff Cafe is located at 1 N. Main St.
Staff Reports
