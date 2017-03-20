Plenty of positives in first track meet of season

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls and boys track teams opened the 2017 spring outdoor season with a bang, taking second and third, respectively, at the Glen Legler Memorial Invitational in Casper over the weekend.

The Sheridan girls finished with 119 points; the boys scored 62 points. Kelly Walsh won both divisions, scoring 168 (girls) and 136.50 (boys).

The Lady Broncs finished in the top eight in 18 events, including four first-place finishes. Leading the way for the Sheridan girls was Peyton Bomar, who nabbed three of the four top finishes.

Bomar took first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.32 seconds and added a jump of 18 feet, 13.5 inches to easily win the long jump. She also teamed with Anna Zowada, Pippin Robison and Riley Rafferty to take the top spot in the 4×400-meter relay with a time of 4 minutes, 5.33 seconds.

Joining Bomar atop the podium over the weekend was Xiomara Robinson, whose time of 12:13.03 took the top spot in the 3200-meter run.

Aside from the four first-place finishes, the Lady Broncs had their strongest showings in the middle-distance events. Sheridan had three top finishers in both the 800-meter and 1600-meter runs.

Laura Alicke (2:35.12), Zowada (2:37.48) and Josie Fettig (2:44.32) took second, third and fifth, respectively, in the 800-meter run. Alicke (5:38.67), Pippin Robison (5:45.66) and Zoe Robison (6:01.02) finished second, third and fifth, respectively, in the 1600-meter run.

Rounding out the sprinting medalists were Rafferty, who took third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.15, .02 off second place; Taemalle Lawson, who tied for third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.31; and Rachel Petersburg, who took fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.75.

In the field, Petersburg took third in the triple jump with a distance of 31 feet, 4.5 inches, and the Lady Broncs dominated the pole vault event. Emily Hooge (9 feet, 6 inches), Katy Thiel (8 feet, 6 inches), Staci Helferich (8 feet) and Amber Grutzmacher (7 feet, 6 inches) finished second, fourth, fifth and eighth, respectively, collecting 17.5 points for Sheridan.

The Sheridan boys had 11 top-eight finishers, more than half of which came in the 800- and 1600-meter races.

Jered McCafferty snatched the Broncs’ lone first-place finish in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:07.22. He also took third in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:39.99.

Finishing just behind McCafferty in the 800 was Tymer Goss with a time of 2:08.61, and just behind Goss was Brian Gonda with a fourth-place time of 2:09.96. Gonda also took second in the 1600-meter race with a time of 4:38.89.

Derek Vela rounded out the top finishers in the 800-meter run with a fifth-place time of 2:10.04.

The Broncs added top-four finishes in relay events — a second-place time of 44.92 in the 4×100-meter relay (Parker Christensen, Tyler Holloway, Alec Riegert and Matt Roma) and a fourth-place time of 3:41.87 in the 4×400-meter relay (Vela, Cody Stultz, Tyler Trentacosti and Carlos Hernandez).

In the field, Holloway took seventh with a long-jump distance of 18 feet, 9.25 inches, and Max Myers took fifth in shot put with a throw of 43 feet, 1 inch.

The Broncs and Lady Broncs will compete at the Cody Invitational next weekend.