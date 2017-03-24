Plans eliminate downtown vision, for now

SHERIDAN — What started as a nearly $18 million project has been whittled down to a $1 million project to restore areas around Goose Creek within Sheridan city limits.

Officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers out of Omaha, Nebraska, said they are less than six months from completing a feasibility study on how best to restore the habitat along Little Goose, Big Goose and Goose creeks in the urban areas of Sheridan. The study began in 2015 with four focused parts, including Little, Big and Goose creeks and the downtown section that runs between First and Dow streets.

The initial plan included all four parts, but because of the expense of the downtown section on its own, the Army Corps of Engineers tabled that aspect of the plan and is in the process of shifting it into another study.

Both the city and the USACE aim to restore the fish habitats that exist in parts of Goose Creek, but struggle around two chutes. Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller said only about 50 of the Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout native to the area survive in town for each mile of stream.

A citizen opposing the entire project during the Thursday public meeting argued against a focus on fish habitat and instead asked officials to focus on people living around the area. Miller said the project would most likely increase the valuation of property close to the creeks. That, the individual said, only means increased taxes.

The proposed project would include in-stream features, like those located in Kendrick Park. Engineers crafted an in-stream configuration of rocks called cross-vanes shaped in an arc to help create deep pools and ripples that help in sustaining the life of fish.

In addition to in-stream features, riparian alternatives will modify the creeks to create more of a meandering S-curve. The modifications in the three creeks will affect the current pathways, but beautify the path overall, officials said.

“We’re proposing to connect to the existing trail and follow the (curve) and replace the trail that’s impacted,” study director Jeff Greenwald said.

The impact of flood control remained a top priority for the engineers and the plans work around potential flooding to cater to the flood control project completed in 1963. Each modification plans room for wetlands and additional flood plains.

The total cost of the project is $4,150,000, with federal funds covering 75 percent. Local or city costs would total $1,037,500.

With tweaks and modifications to the feasibility study and set construction plans, Greenwald said the numbers could shift slightly.

“It’s likely that your non-federal cash contribution will be much less than that,” Greenwald said. “I don’t have an exact number for you, but maybe half is not out of the realm of possibility.”

While budget discussions in the city are just beginning, Miller said he is optimistic about being able to cover the cost of the project through past years of contingency monies saved in the reserve.

“I think we have enough,” Miller told The Sheridan Press. “When we get through the budget, I’ll know more.”

Two other concerns voiced at Thursday’s meeting focused on the recreational and historical aspects of the creeks and land surrounding them. Greenwald said he would look into the possibility of adding features intended specifically for those using the creeks recreationally and check to make sure the team did its due diligence with cultural studies.

The team plans to have more meetings before they put any design or construction schedules into play. Miller said he wants community involvement and plans at least three, if not more, public meetings to allow citizens time to review the study and project plans.

Sheridan citizens may submit written comments to either Greenwald, the project manager, at jeffrey.r.greenwald@usace.army.mil or to John Shelman, biologist and NEPA specialist at johnathan.a.shelman@usace.army.mil. Send mailed letters to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, 1616 Capitol Avenue, Omaha, NE 68102-4901.